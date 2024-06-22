Choose the Right Form of Verbs (পর্ব ২) - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | এইচএসসি ২০২৪

Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context.

6.

Kuakata, locally (a) (know) as Sagar Kannya (b) (be) an uncommon scenic spot of Bangladesh. Kuakata (c) (take) its origin from the story of a ‘Kua’ or well-dug on the seashore. It (d) (allow) a visitor to watch both the sunrise and the sunset from the beach. The beach (e) (have) a typical natural setting. This sandy beach (f) (slope) gently into the Bay and (g) (bathe) there is as pleasant as swimming or diving is. Fishing boats (h) (ply) in the Bay of Bengal and (i) (surf) waves add to the vibrant colours of Kuakata. Steps (j) (take) to preserve the beauty of the famous beach. If the communication of Kuakata (k) (improve) and facilities (l) (increase), tourists from home and abroad (m) (feel) the attraction to visit Kuakata beach. Our government (n) (take) necessary steps in this regard.

Answer: a. known; b. is; c. has taken/takes; d. allows; e. has; f. slopes; g. bathing; h. plying; i. surfing; j. should be taken; k. is improved; l. are increased; m. will feel; n. should/has to/must take.

7.

Football is a favourite game in our country. It (a) (arrange) between two teams (b) (contain) eleven players each. The captains of both teams (c) (lead) their groups. This is the most exciting and enjoyable game ever (d) (play) across the world. It (e) (run) for an hour and a half with an interval after half of the time (f) (be) over. Any football tournament (g) (arrange) between two strong teams can be exciting. The result (h) (remain) almost unpredictable till the end because any team might win over the other team (i) (score) a goal within seconds. The referee is to see whether rules and orders (j) (maintain) by the players. Millions of people across the world (k) (thrill) by (l) (watch) World Cup Football. A lot of excitements and sensations (m) (create) when they see their favourite team (n) (win) the match.

Answer: a. is arranged; b. containing; c. lead; d. played; e. runs; f. being; g. arranged; h. remains; i. scoring; are being maintained/are maintained; k. are/become thrilled; l. watching; m. are created; n. winning.

8.

When I was a child I (a) (be) afraid of the dark, and I (b) (go) to sleep with a light on. Even then, I feared that monsters (c) (climb) in through my bedroom window. Every sound I (d) (hear) struck fear into me. Often, I ran away from the room and (e) (sleep) on the floor at the foot of my parents’ bed. Now that I (f) (be) almost twenty, I obviously do better than what I (g) (do) as a child. However, I (h) (be) still scared of bedtime. I hate (i) (sleep) alone, and I still keep a tiny night-light on. And before I go to bed, I double-check every door and every window to make sure that they (j) (be) locked; I have already (k) (stop) watching horror movies with a view to (l) (avoid) any frightening situation so that no fearful feeling (m) (grow) in my mind. But still I do not know how long I (n) (haunt) by such fear.

Answer: a. was; b. used to go; c. might climb; d. heard; e. slept; f. am; g. used to do/did; h. am; i. sleeping/to sleep; j. are; k. stopped; l. avoiding; m. can grow; n. will be haunted.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা