ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Future Lies in Present - appropriate articles

There was—---man who had many parrots. He loved his parrots very much and used to feed them—---variety of food. One day,—---man bought—---new beautiful bird from—---market and brought it to his house. When—---parrots saw that beautiful bird, they became jealous. All parrots made—---plan to kill—---bird. When—---parrots

attacked—---bird,—---man saved it from them. Due to such behavior of parrots,—---man left them in—---forest.

Answer:

There was a man who had many parrots. He loved his parrots very much and used to feed them a variety of food. One day, the man bought a new beautiful bird from the market and brought it to his house. When the parrots saw that beautiful bird, they became jealous. All the parrots made a plan to kill the bird. When the parrots attacked the bird, the man saved it from them. Due to such behavior of the parrots, the man left them in the forest.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা