Read The Story (পর্ব-১৪) : Four Friends | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Anti’s eyes widened, ‘What is it, Ammu?’ Ammu smiled, ‘Nope! I won’t tell you now. It’s a surprise.’ Anti started to wait excitedly for Prabarona Purnima and when they heard all about it, Sadib, Nandini and Michael were even more excited. On the day of Prabarona Purnima Anti’s friends, all came over to their house. Anti’s mother cooked delicious foods to eat. Sadib rubbed his belly when he was done eating and said, ‘I ate so much today that my stomach is like a football!’ Everyone laughed.