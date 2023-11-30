অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (13-14)

Articles
13.
Money cannot buy (a) ____ happiness. Money is (b) ____ must for our life. But it is not (c) ____ necessary to bring our happiness. Happiness is absolutely (d) ____ psychological thing. It is (e) ____ name of (f) ____ feeling. It means the contentment of mind. He who is (g) ____ satisfied with what he gets and is content with his life is really (h) ____ happy man. On the other hand, (i) ____ unhappy man finds no contentment with his things. Happiness is (j) ____ blessing of the Almighty.
Answer: a. x; b. a; c. x; d. a; e. the; f. a; g. x; h. a; i. an; j. a
14.
Bangladesh is (a) ____ world’s most densely populated country. Our development efforts are frustrated because of (b) ____ enormous size of population. (c) ____ Population explosion is (d) ____ constant threat to our environment and. (e) ____ society. Population is growing at such (f) ____ high rate that (g) ____ environment may soon fail to supply (h) ____ people with their minimum necessities. It is indeed (i) ____ alarming situation. Something should be done to change (j) ____ situation.
Answer: a. the; b. the; c. x; d. a; e. x; f. a; g. the; h. the; i. an; j. the
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী