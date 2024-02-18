ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

1. A good student is always (a) (mind) of his studies. He is (b) (respect) of his (c) (teach) and superiors. He never (d) (honour) anybody. He is free from (e) (behavior) and never rude to his classmates. As he is (f)_______ (study) he never wastes his time in vain. He is also sincere and listens to his teachers (g)_______ (attentive) so that he can be (h) _______ (success) in life. His punctuality and (i) _______ (determine) help him to (j) _______ (take) and solve any difficult work or job. But he is not (k)_______ (differ) to his moral character. He never mixes with bad boys who are (l)_______ (involve) in various types of (m)_______ (crime) activities. Rather he gets (n) _______ (attract) to all good things.

Answer: a. mindful; b. respectful; c. teachers; d. dishonours; e. misbehavior; f. studious; g. attentively; h. successful; i. determination; j. undertake; k. indifferent; l. involved; m. criminal; n. attracted.

2. Success in life depends on the proper (a)_______ (utilize) of time. Those who waste their (b)_______ (value) time in (c) _______ (idle), reduce the time of their important work. (d) _______ (punctual) is another great virtue of human beings that (e)_______ (rich) the (f) _______ (man) life. If one takes lesson from the (g) _______ (biography) of successful persons, one will learn that they never kept any work (h) _______ (do) for the next day. (i) _______ (obvious) , they were true to their words. So, they got a (j) _______ (respect) position in the society. If we want to be great in life, we must utilize time (k) _______ (fruit) and (l) _______ (meaning). Moreover, we are to put (m) _______ (import)to punctuality and (n) _______ (sincere).

Answer: a. utilization; b. valuable; c. idleness; d. Punctuality; e. enriches; f. human; g. autobiography; h. undone; i. Obviously;j. respectable; k. fruitfully; l. meaningfully; m. importance; n. sincerity.

3. Bangladesh is a (a) _______ (river) and (b) _______ (agriculture) country. So, we can not ignore the (c) _______ (important) of rivers. Our agriculture is largely (d) _______ (depend) on the rivers. But we get (e) _______ (sufficient) water for use from the rivers. There are (f) _______ (differ) reasons behind it. At first, the water of many rivers (g) _______ (dry) up in summer. Again, the water of some rivers is (h) _______ (extreme) poisonous. This poisonous water is (i) _______ (suit) for our agriculture. So, water pollution should be prevented at any cost for the (j) _______ (better) of our agriculture. So the government should carry on (k) _______ (extend) campaign against water pollution. In this (l) _______ (connect), the mass media can play (m) _______ (significance) role in making people (n) _______ (ware) of the harmful effects of water pollution.

Answer: a. riverine; b. agricultural; c. importance; d. dependent; e. insufficient; f. different; g. dries; h. extremely; i. unsuitable; j. betterment; k. extensive; l. connection; m. significant; n. aware.

4. Road accidents have (a) _______ (recent) become a regular phenomenon in our country. As a result of the accidents, many persons fall victim to (b) _______ (timely) death. It is reported that most of the accidents occur because of the (c) _______ (violate) of traffic rules by (d) _______ (skilled) drivers and (e) _______ (conscious) passers-by. Many (f) _______ (licensed) and (g) _______ (fault) vehicles run on the streets. These vehicles (h) _______ (danger) the (i) _______ (safe) of passengers and the passers-by. But many of us are (j) _______ (aware) of this danger. So, the government has to take strict steps against this (k) _______ (manage) and (l) _______ (disorder) situation on the road. Otherwise, road accidents will go on taking away life (m) _______ (day) At the same time, we all should move on the road (n) _______ (care)

Answer: a. recently; b. untimely; c. violation; d. unskilled; e. unconscious; f. unlicensed; g. faulty; h. endanger; i. safety; j. unaware; k. mismanagement; 1. disorderly; m. everyday; n. Carefully.

5. Bangladesh is an (a)_______ (dependent) country, but she is still burdened with poverty, (b) _______ (population), (c) _______ (employ), corruption, food (d) _______ (deficient), natural calamities, power crisis, etc. Considering all these, the present (e) _______ (govern) has aimed at making a digital Bangladesh to (f) _______ (come) most of these problems. The actual aim of (g) _______ (digit) Bangladesh is to establish technology-based government, which will emphasize the overall (h)_______ (develop) of the country, and the nation. The country has (i) _______ (ready) fixed its target for the (j) _______ (achieve) of digital Bangladesh by 2021. By establishing digital Bangladesh, we will be able to enhance (k)_______ (transparent) and (l) _______ (account). As a result, (m) _______ (corrupt) will be (n) _______ (remark) reduced.

Answer: a. independent; b. overpopulation; c. unemployment; d. deficiency; e. government; f. overcome; g. digital; h. development; i. already; j. achievement; k. transparency; l. accountability; m. corruption; n. remarkably.

6. The books of famous (a) _______ (write) are put on sale in the book fair. Most of the (b)_______ (visit) buy books of different (c) _______ (publish). Almost no visitor returns from the fair without making any purchase. The (d) _______ (buy) like to buy at a fair price. Our book fair is always (e) _______ (crowd). As (f) _______ (vary) books are (g) _______ (play) in a fair, the buyers get a scope to choose books. They buy their (h) _______ (choose) books after a long search. This facility is (i) _______ (available) in any place other than a book fair. A book fair is always (j) _______ (come) to the students. A book fair plays a great role in our (k) _______ (culture) development by creating (l) (enthuse) among the readers. New (m) _______ (write) also get (n) _______ (introduce) to the readers.

Answer: a. writers; b. visitors; c. publishers; d. buyers; e. crowded; f. various; g. displayed; h. chosen; i. unavailable; j. welcoming; k. cultural; l. enthusiasm; m. writers; n. introduced.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা