অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (11-12)

Articles
11.
(a) ____ aim of every student is to do better in (b) ____ examination. But it is not (c) ____ easy task. Regular study is (d) ____ must. it is (e) ____ unique quality of a good student. He should not cram (f) ____ answers without knowing the meaning. He should have a good command over (g) ____ English too. Besides, a student should form the habit of speaking (h) ____ truth. He should make (i) ____ best use of time. But the students who are (j) ____ idle will suffer in the long run.
Answer: a. The; b. the; c. an; d. a; e. a; f. the; g. x; h. the; i. the; j. x
12.
Truthfulness is (a) ____ greatest of all (b) ____ virtues, which makes (c) ____ man really great. If we do not cultivate the habit of speaking (d) ____ truth, we cannot command (e) ____ confidence of others. (f) ____ man whom nobody believes can never be great in life. We might succeed once or twice in telling (g) ____ lie but it never brings a good result. (h) ____ lie never lies hidden. Today or tomorrow, it comes to light. Then (i) ____ real character of (j) ____ liar revealed and nobody believes him.
Answer: a. the; b. x; c. a; d. the; e. the; f. A; g. a; h. A; i. the; j. a
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী