Read The Story (পর্ব-২০) : Four Friends | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Michael asked his father a few days later, ‘Father, Sadib had Eid, Nandini had Puja and Anti had Prabarona Purnima. When is our Christmas?’ Father said, ‘On the 25th of December. As soon as winter comes!’ Michael tried to count on his fingers to figure out when it would be Christmas, ‘How much longer is that?’ ‘Just two more months!’ ‘What will we do at Christmas, father?’