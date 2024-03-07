ইংরেজি - নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Now, read the following texts. Then, in pairs/groups, list the facts described in the texts and the writers’ opinions on the topic. Then, write about how the writers’ opinions influence (প্রভাবিত করে) your thoughts. Finally, share it with the class.

Text-1

Bangabandhu’s speech

As Bangalees Bangabandhu’s speech (ভাষণ) at the United Nations (জাতিসংঘ) Assembly (সমাবেশ) is a matter (ব্যাপার) of great (অনেক) pride (গৌরব) for us. On September 25th 1974, Bangabandhu delivered (দিয়েছেন) his historic (ঐতিহাসিক) speech (ভাষণ) during (কালে) the 29th session (অধিবেশন) of the United Nations General Assembly, just a week after, Bangladesh became a member of the UN. The president of the UN welcomed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to address (ভাষণ) the General Assembly. He started his speech by saying, “Today as I stand before this Assembly, I share with you profound (গভীর) satisfaction (পরিতৃপ্তি) that the 75 million people of Bangladesh are now represented (প্রতিনিধিত্ব করা) in this Parliament of Man…” This speech is remarkable (উল্লেখযোগ্য) in the history (ইতিহাস) of Bangladesh for primarily two reasons (কারণ).