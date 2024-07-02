Correct Form of Verbs (পর্ব ১২) - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | এইচএসসি ২০২৪

24.

Students are the greatest force of a nation. They (a) (be) the future leaders of a country. They (b) (build) or destroy a nation. For this reason, they (c) (play) a vital role in a society as well as in a country. To (d) (acquire) knowledge is the primary duty of students. They (e) (try) heart and soul to make themselves worthy citizens. For this, they (f) (use) most of their time in education. Then they (g) (pay) attention to the welfare of society. The most important duty of students (h) (lie) in removing illiteracy from society. Students (i) (do) this duty during their holidays. They can go to villages and (j) (make) people aware of the importance of education. In the event of natural calamities, students (k) (play) a vital role. (l) (help) the affected people in different ways. Such activities help them (m) (understand) the miseries of the helpless people. During student life, they (n) (not participate) in politics.

Answer

a. are; b. can build; c. can play; d. acquire; e. should try; f. should use; g. can pay; h. lies: i. can do: j. make; k. can play; l. helping; m. understand/to understand; n. should not participate.

25.

People of the developing countries have always (a) (fascinate) with the dream of living in some developed countries like America, Canada, etc. They do it so that they (b) (lead) a better life, enjoy better civic facilities and earn better as well. As a result, every year a lot of people (c) (migrate) to these countries. In fact, people who settle there, are either skilled or well (d) (educate) in their respective sectors. After (e) (settle) there, they are to abide by the rules and regulations dreams of those countries. These people (f) (know) as immigrants. But sometimes their dreams (g) (shatter) into pieces. Many of them (h) (bankrupt) by the traffickers. Government should take effective steps so that they can (i) (migrate) easily. This is the high time we all (j) (need) to be careful about it. These people should (k) (evaluate) properly. They are great assets of the country, because the remittances (l) (to send) by them have strengthened the economy of our country to a great extent. However, our government has already (m) (to give) them some incentives. Indeed, these people are now taking interest more and more to dispatch remittance (n) (to break) all previous records.

Answer: a. been fascinated; b. can lead; c. migrate; d. educated; e. settling; f. are known; g. are shattered; h. are bankrupted: i. migrate; j. needed; k. be evaluated; l. sent; m. given; n. breaking.