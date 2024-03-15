ইংরেজি - পঞ্চম শ্রেণি

17.

a. there, your, district, is, park, any, in

b. can, you, see, what, on, this, island

c. excellent, is, handwriting, your, how

d. take, breakfast, what, your, time, do, you

e. day, Independence, 26, our, is, March

Answer:

a. Is there any park in your district?

b. What can you see on this island?

c. How excellent your handwriting is!

d. What time do you take your breakfast?

e. 26 March is our Independence Day.