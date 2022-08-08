এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (13)

পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
13.
a. Shapna has little knowledge about computer, ____?
b. But she can improve herself if she is interested in it, ____?
c. I think she has no interest in it, ____?
d. She should be motivated at all, ____?
e. Let’s talk to her, ____?
Answer
a. Shapna has little knowledge about computer, has she/does she?
b. But she can improve herself if she is interested in it, can’t she?
c. I think she has no interest in it, has she/does she?
d. She should be motivated at all, shouldn’t she?
e. Let’s talk to her, shall we?
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা