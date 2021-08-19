Transformation

Change the following sentences as directed in the brackets.

28

a. Karim is one of the oldest man in the village (Positive).

b. He is strong and active (Negative).

c. He never gets up late (Affirmative).

d. He exercises regularly (Interrogative).

e. He is respected by all (Active).

Answer:

a. Very few men in the village are as old as Karim.

b. He is not weak and lazy.

c. He always gets up early.

d. Doesn’t he exercise regularly?

e. All respect him.

29

a. Mobile phone is very essential (Interrogative).

b. It is very easy to operate (Exclamatory).

c. No other thing is as useful as mobile phone (Superlative).

d. It is not expensive (Affirmative).

e. There is no alternative to mobile phone in communication (Interrogative).

Answer:

a. Isn’t mobile phone very essential?

b. How easy it is to operate!

c. Mobile phone is the most useful thing.

d. It is cheap.

e. Is there any alternative to mobile phone in communication?

3০.

a. Reshma Begum is one of the best teachers in the district (Comparative).

b. What a famous doctor her husband is! (Interrogative).

c. He will shine in life (Optative).

d. They never tell a lie (Passive).

e. Their only daughter dances very nicely (Exclamatory).

Answer:

a. Reshma Begum is better than

most other teachers in the district.

b. Isn’t her husband a very famous doctor?

c. May he shine in life.

d. A lie is never told by them.

e. How nicely their only daughter dances!ৎ

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা