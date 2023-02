আইপিএলের বাইরে বেশির ভাগ টি–টোয়েন্টি লিগ টিকবে না

Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) was at his candid best as he took to the stage at the #SportstarConclave in Kolkata to talk about sports in the East and particularly in Bengal.



Listen to the full session here 👉 https://t.co/r64uklgSEV



Read👉 https://t.co/CPbAntluhs pic.twitter.com/q5nc3IeEG1