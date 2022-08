আন্তর্জাতিক ক্রিকেট ছাড়লেন কলিন ডি গ্র্যান্ডহোম

JUST IN: Colin de Grandhomme has retired from international cricket & has been released from his contract.



Runs in all formats: 2679 at 27.61

100s: 2 | 50s: 15



Wickets in all formats: 91 at 36.32



Thanks for the memories and see you in the BBL, Dutchy! pic.twitter.com/5ErRIGbkAs