পাকিস্তানের জার্সি পরে খেলা দেখায় মৃত্যুর হুমকি পেলেন ভারতের সমর্থক

#Video | Sanyam Jaiswal from Bareilly reached late for India-Pak Asia Cup T20 match in #Dubai on Sunday. At the packed stadium, he looked for an Indian team #jersey but they were all sold out. There was a Pakistan jersey on sale, and he bought it.



Read: https://t.co/5BXDV8ZuY4 pic.twitter.com/B9oQoLQ04M