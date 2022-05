বার্সেলোনার সমান চ্যাম্পিয়নস লিগ ১৬ রিয়াল তারকার

ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ·ó ¬ó ³ó ¿ Gareth Bale

🇫🇷 Karim Benzema

🇧🇷 Casemiro

🇪🇸 Dani Carvajal

🇪🇸 Isco

🇩🇪 Toni Kroos

🇧🇷 Marcelo

🇭🇷 Luka Modrić

🇪🇸 Nacho



Along with Cristiano Ronaldo, there are now 🔟 players who have won the #UCL five times! 🖐🏆 pic.twitter.com/0mvBgkH3Ft