প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-১৮

পরামর্শ
প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-১৮
সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ে ৪৫ হাজার সহকারী শিক্ষক নিয়োগের দুই ধাপের লিখিত পরীক্ষা এরই মধ্যে অনুষ্ঠিত হয়েছে। তৃতীয় ধাপের লিখিত পরীক্ষা অনুষ্ঠিত হবে কাল শুক্রবার। পরীক্ষার্থীদের প্রস্তুতির জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের ১৮তম পর্বে ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট তৈরি করেছেন গোয়ালনগর সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়, কোতোয়ালি, ঢাকার সহকারী শিক্ষক বিশ্বজিত সুর।
১. The tall gentleman _______ by the door is the bank manger.
ক) standing
খ) stands
গ) is standing
ঘ) who standing
২. The word ‘Paradigm’ means-
ক) proof
খ) parallel
গ) advice
ঘ) example
৩. _______primary colors are red, blue and yellow.
ক) There are three
খ) The three
গ) Three of them
ঘ) That the three
৪. Show your ticket,________ you will not be allowed to enter.
ক) unless
খ) if
গ) even though
ঘ) in case
৫. More brilliant students will come in the field of primary education, if.....
ক) financial privilege should be provided
খ) financial privilege provides.
গ) financial privilege will provide.
ঘ) financial privilege will be provided.
৬. Recently motorcycle accident has risen to an alarming rate...... a heavy toll of human lives.
ক) taking
খ) taken
গ) being taken
ঘ) to take
৭. I husband your money. Which parts of speech is husband?
ক) noun
খ) adjective
গ) adverb
ঘ) verb
৮. ‘Out & out’ means-
ক) not at all
খ) thoroughly
গ) brave
ঘ) Between
৯. Which one is correct spelling?
ক) Quorum
খ) Quram
গ) Quorum
ঘ) Qouram
১০. Identify the word which is spelt incorrectly–
ক) fluctuation
খ) remission
গ) decision
ঘ) ocassion
১১. Choose the correct spelling
ক) Accommodation
খ) Acomodation
গ) Accomodation
ঘ) Acommodation
১২. An opthalmologist is doctor of-
ক) bones
খ) nerves
গ) eyes
ঘ) none
১৩. Amit prefers coffee ------- tea.
ক) of
খ) for
গ) to
ঘ) than
১৪. Who wrote the book 'Ivanhoe'?
ক) O’Henry,
খ) JohnKeats,
গ) Wordsworth,
ঘ) Sir William Scott
১৫. SHIELD: SOLDIER
ক) Helmet: Rider
খ) Book: Author
গ) Advocate: Court
ঘ) Stethoscope: Doctor
১৬. Which parts of speech is ‘in’ in the sentence ‘Please, come in’?
ক) Preposition
খ) Adjective
গ) Adverb
ঘ) Pronoun
১৭. The deadline was nearby, so Mr. Salauddin had his pupils -------their thesis.
ক) completing
খ) to complete
গ) complete
ঘ) completed
১৮. Select the passive voice of ‘His behavior surprised me’.
ক) I was surprised at his behaviour.
খ) I was surprised with his behaviour.
গ) I was surprised to his behaviour.
ঘ) I was surprised by his behaviour.
১৯. The word ‘paranoid’ is connected with-
ক) Philosophy
খ) Psychology
গ) Anthropology
ঘ) Theology
২০. ‘He is not himself’ means-
ক) He does not feel well.
খ) He is a different person.
গ) He is not what he seems to be.
ঘ) He is not a well-known person.
বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-১৮-এর উত্তর
১.ক ২.ঘ ৩.খ ৪.ঘ ৫.ঘ ৬.ক ৭.ঘ ৮.খ ৯.ক ১০.ঘ
১১.ক ১২.গ ১৩.গ ১৪.ঘ ১৫.ক ১৬.গ ১৭.ক ১৮.ক ১৯.খ ২০.ক
