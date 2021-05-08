ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ১১, লেসন ২, ৩

Read the text and answer the questions 2, 3 and 4.

2. Read the following statements. Write ‘True’ for correct statement or ‘False’ for incorrect statement.

a. The supermarket is on the left.

b. The hospital is on the corner there.

c. The library is on the school road.

d. The hospital is only five minutes’ walk from here.

e. The library will be on your right.

f. Salman wants to know about a shop nearby.

Answer to the question no. 2

a. False; b. True; c. False; d. True;

e. False; f. False.

3. Answer the following questions in sentences.

a. Where is the library located?

b. Is the hospital far?

c. How many persons are involved in the dialogue?

d. Where is the supermarket?

e. How far is the hospital?

f. How can Tanim go to hospital?