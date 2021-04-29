শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ৯, লেসন ১, ২
Read the text and answer the questions 2, 3 and 4.
2. Write whether the following sentences are true or false.
a. The teachers were helpful.
b. The firefighters did not put out the fire.
c. Raju did not get money as a volunteer.
d. Now Raju is a full-time firefighter.
e. After school, Raju joined a volunteer fire department.
f. Raju watched the firefighters from the school yard.
Answer to the question no 2
a. True; b. False; c. True; d. True;
e. False; f. True.
3. Answer the following questions in sentences.
a. What is Raju now?
b. What did Raju do after college?
c. Who put out the fire in Raju’s School?
d. What does Raju do in his free time?
e. What should the students do if there is a fire?
f. What does Raju like?
Answer to the question no 3
a. Raju is now a full time firefighter.
b. Raju joined a volunteer fire department after college.
c. The firefighters put out the fire in Raju’s school.
d. In his free time, Raju visits schools and talks to students about fire safety.
e. The students should listen to their teachers and leave the building quietly without being panicked if there is a fire.
f. Raju likes teaching very much.
4. Write a short composition about ‘Fire in Raju’s School’ by answering the following questions.
a. When was Raju in class five?
b. What happened one day in his school?
c. Were they afraid?
d. Who helped the students?
e. How did Raju work?
Answer to the question no 4
It was a long time ago; Raju was in class 5. One day, there was a fire in his school. The students became very afraid, but none was panicked. The teachers helped the students leave the building quietly and peacefully. After college, Raju joined a volunteer fire department. As a volunteer firefighter, he worked very well, although he didn’t get any money.
