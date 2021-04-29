ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ৯, লেসন ১, ২

3. Answer the following questions in sentences.

a. What is Raju now?

b. What did Raju do after college?

c. Who put out the fire in Raju’s School?

d. What does Raju do in his free time?

e. What should the students do if there is a fire?

f. What does Raju like?

Answer to the question no 3

a. Raju is now a full time firefighter.

b. Raju joined a volunteer fire department after college.

c. The firefighters put out the fire in Raju’s school.

d. In his free time, Raju visits schools and talks to students about fire safety.

e. The students should listen to their teachers and leave the building quietly without being panicked if there is a fire.

f. Raju likes teaching very much.