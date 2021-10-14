ইংরেজি | Unit-21, Lessons-1-2 A ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক

Answer to the question no. 1

a.+iv. Forest = a land covered with trees, plants and shrubs

b.+vii. Cabi = a small room where light foods and drinks are entertained

c.+v. Tea= an evergreen shrub

d.+i. Animal= any such living things other than a human being

e.+iii. Glass = a handleless drinking container

2. Read the following statements. Write “True” in you answer script if the statement is true. Write “False” if the statement is false.

i. A camporee is a gathering of cubs from different parts of Bangladesh.

ii. The cub camporee took place in Srinagor.

iii. Cubs all over the world have their own camporees.

iv. From Dhaka, we took a train to Srimangal.

v. The weather was nice.

vi. In the afternoon, they sang songs and recited poems.