অষ্টম শ্রেণি: ইংরেজি, ইউনিট ২, লেসন ১। বহুনির্বাচনি প্রশ্ন
Read the text carefully and answer the questions 1 and 2.
Ms Rehana, the English teacher, is talking to the class about food. “Food is very important for our body,” she says. “We can’t live without it. So you must always have good food.” “What’s good food, teacher?” asks a student.
“Good food means the right kind of food for good health,” says Ms Rehana. “It is nutritious. It must contain natural substances that our body needs to grow properly and stay healthy. But remember, you must not eat too much though the food is good. Eating too much is bad for health. You have to eat only a certain amount of food that your body needs. So we do not need the same kind of food in the same quantity. It depends on your growth and physical structure.”
1. Choose the best answer from the alternatives.
a. Food is an factor for our survival.
i. insignificant ii. essential
iii. active iv. additional
b. Good food must be .
i. nutritious ii. fatty
iii. natural iv. heavy
c. ‘Contain’ means .
i. bring ii. leave
iii. exclude iv. consist
d. Over eating is for health.
i. good ii. helpful
iii. bad iv. harmless
e. Good food means food.
i. proper ii. safe
iii. dull iv. pure
f. Food ensures our .
i. wealth ii. survival
iii. activity iv. enjoyment
g. Food having substances keeps our body fit.
i. natural ii. artificial
iii. fatty iv. oily
Answer to the question no. 1
a. ii. essential; b. i. nutritious;
c. iv. consist; d. iii. bad; e. i. proper.
f. ii. survival; g. i. natural.
2. Give short answers to the following questions.
a. Who is Ms Rehana?
b. What is Ms Rehana talking about to the class?
c. What is good food?
d. What does it usually contain?
Answer to the question no. 2
a. Ms. Rehana is the English teacher.
b. Ms. Rehana is talking about good food to the class.
c. Good food means the right kind of food for good health.
d. It usually contains natural substance that our body needs.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক
ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
