Question no. 3

# Read the following text and fill in the gaps with appropriate words to make it a meaningful one.

Set 5

It was 1995. Shamima was 15 years old. She got (a) to class 8. Shamima had all the (b) of an adolescent. She wanted to bring about a (c) in her life. She wanted to see happiness in her (d) too. She knew she could fulfill her dream by completing her (e) and getting a good job.

Answer: a. promoted; b.dreams;

c. change; d. family; e. education.