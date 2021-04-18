শিক্ষা

ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Right form of the verbs

6. বর্তমানে চলছে এমন কোনো কাজ বুঝাতে Verb-এর Present Continuous Tense হয়। এ ক্ষেত্রে বর্তমান সময়ের (যেমন now, at this moment ইত্যাদি) উল্লেখ থাকে।

Qus : We (take) lunch now.

Ans : We are taking lunch now.

Qus : He (wash) clothes at this moment.

Ans : He is washing clothes at this moment.

7. কোনো Sentence-এ যদি has, have/ had থাকে, তাহলে Verb-এর Past participle হয়। যেমন

Qus : Mother has (cook) food.

Ans : Mother has cooked food.

Qus : The students (make) him captain of the class.

Ans : The students have made him captain of the class.

8. Just, just now, already, yet, ever, lately, recently থাকলে Present Perfect Tense হয়।

Qus : I (write) him recently.

Ans : I have written him recently.

Qus : He (ring) me just now.

Ans : He has rung me just now.

9. অতীত নির্দেশক শব্দ বা Phrase যেমন (yesterday, ago, long since, last night ইত্যাদি) থাকলে Verb-এর Simple Past Tense হয়।

Qus : He (give) me a pen yesterday.

Ans : He gave me a pen yesterday.

Qus : I (meet) him long ago.

Ans : I met him long ago.

10. No Sooner had...than, scarcely had...when, hardly had...before থাকলে প্রথম ব্র্যাকেটের Verb-কে past participle করতে হয় এবং দ্বিতীয় ব্র্যাকেটের Verb-কে past form করতে হয়। যেমন:

Qus : No sooner had the bell (ring) than the students (leave) the class room.

Ans : No sooner had the bell rung than the students left the class room.

11. Since-এর প্রথম অংশ Simple Present Tense/ Present Perfect Tense হলে পরের অংশ Past Indefinite tense হয়। যেমন

Qus : It is many years since I (write) you a letter.

Ans : It is many years since I wrote you a letter.

12. Since-এর প্রথম অংশ Simple Past Tense হলে পরের অংশ Past Perfect Tense হয়। যেমন

Qus : It was many years since I (visit) him.

Ans : It was many years since I had visited him.

বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

