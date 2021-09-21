Speech change

Change the following passage into indirect speech:

5.

Direct Speech: My friend said to me, “Why are you reading this hour? It is time for prayer. Let us go out for a walk after saying prayer.” “Yes, I agree with you,” I said.

Indirect Speech: My friend asked me why I was reading that hour. He added that it was time for prayer. He proposed to me that we should go out for a walk after saying prayer. I replied in the affirmative and said that I agreed with him.