Speech change

17.

Direct Speech: Returning home my father said to me, “Your progress is very slow. You are always seen with a group of friends. You are idling away time with them. Can’t you be more serious? Remember, if you fail in the coming examination, I will stop paying your tuition fees.”

Indirect Speech: Returning home my father told me that my progress was very slow. He added that I was always seen with a group of friends. He further told that I was idling away time with them. He asked me if I could not be more serious. He told me to remember if I failed in the coming examination, he would stop paying my tuition fees.

18.

Direct Speech: “Porter, you may go,” said the mistress of the house, laughing. “You have gained your freedom.” “By Allah,” he replied, “I will not heave this house until I have heard the stories of my companions.”

Indirect Speech: The mistress of the house told the porter laughing that he might go as he had gained his freedom. Swearing by Allah, the porter replied that he would not leave the house till he had heard the stories of his companions.