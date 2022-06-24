এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling with words (2)

পড়াশোনা
এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling with words (2)
পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given in the list.
2.
[ had better, let alone, what does.....look like, as soon as, as if, there, would you mind, would rather, it, was born.]
a. Our spring is very charming. During spring various kinds of flowers bloom. _____ seems that everything has got a new life.
b. Baby: Mom, _____ an owl _____?
c. Don’t disturb me, you _____ leave me alone at this moment.
d. The poor man _____ starve than beg.
e. _____ exists no life on Mars.
f. _____ taking tea with me?
g. Sir Walter Scott was both a poet and a novelist. He _____ in 1771.
h. She acts _____ she were mad.
i. _____ we reached the station, the train started.
j. He did not even see a hill, _____a mountain.
Answer
a. It; b. what does ... look like; c. had better; d. would rather; e. There; f. Would you mind; g. was born; h. as if; i. As soon as; j. let alone.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
