এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling with words (3)

Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given in the list.

3. [ there, was born, have to, let alone, what if, had better, as soon as, would rather, what’s it like, as if. ]

a. I have never walked five miles at a stretch ten miles. The idea of walking so much distance frightens me.

b. I have never visited Kuakata. visiting this place in the coming summer vacation?

c. People do not like his way of behaviour. He always behaves he were a great leader.

d. The price of mango is high in our country. we turn this land into a mango orchard?

e. The criminal ran away he saw the police. He was afraid of being arrested.

f. Smoking tells upon the smoker’s health greatly. You give up this bad habit.

g. Once lived a king named Solomon. He was very wise.

h. Shimul work hard than beg. He is very industrious and painstaking.

i. Tapan is somewhat backward in his preparation for the coming HSC Exam. He study hard to get completely prepared before the exam.

j. Albert Einstein was a great scientist of physics. He in 1879 and breathed his last in 1955.

Answer

a. let alone; b. What’s it like; c. as if; d. What if; e. as soon as; f. have to; g. there; h. would rather; i. had better; j. was born.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

