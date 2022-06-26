এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling with words (4)

Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given in the list.

4.

[ would you mind, was born, let alone, had better, there, what does.....look like, as if, would rather, as soon as, have to.]

a. flying in the sky? I think you will enjoy a lot.

b. was a king named Robert Bruce. He was very famous.

c. I and brought up in Bangladesh. This is a very beautiful country.

d. Bangladesh is an emerging power in the world cricket. But we struggle more to win the World Cup.

e. He cannot tell my name my address. He is really a liar.

f. the earth ? It’s not completely round.

g. We walk fast than get on the train. The train is very crowded.

h. The class started I reached my college. I was really lucky.

i. You look so weak. You go home as early as possible.

j. The man pretended he had been very poor. So, we disliked him.

Answer

a. Would you mind; b. There; c. was born; d. have to; e. let alone; f. What does...... look like; g. would rather; h. as soon as; i. had better; j. as if.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Gap filling with words (3)