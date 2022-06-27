এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling with words (5)

পড়াশোনা
এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling with words (5)
পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given in the list.
5. [ what does.....look like, how, in order that, it is high time, was born, had to, what’s it like, let alone, unless, lest. ]
a. The child cannot walk ______ run in the field.
b. Tareq Ahmed is a renowned teacher. He ______ in 1960.
c. At present, the children do not know ______ swim in water.
d. Parents ______ work hard to take care of their children.
e. Rima studies hard ______ GPA-5 should be missed.
f. Father, ______ a ghost ______ ?
g. Tanisha went to college ______ she could learn something.
h. ______ people stopped corruption from society.
i. ______ swimming in the river? For the first time, it seems new experience for all.
j. You will not succeed in life ______ you work hard.
Answer
a. let alone; b. was born; c. how to; d. had to; e. lest; f. what does...... look like; g. in order that; h. It is high time; i. What’s it like; j. unless.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
