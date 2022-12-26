ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি - ইংরেজি (8)

1. Write the right one.

Answers: a. Immediate b. Colonel c. Millennium d. Restaurant

2. Fill in the gaps with appropriate words:

e. A place where sick people are kept is a____.

d. A man who mend shoes is a____ .

c. One who makes furniture____ .

b. One who sells milk____ .

a. One who cooks is a____ .

3. Correct the following sentences:

a. Raiyan is junior than I.

b. I saw two deers.

c. Do you know where does he live?

d. One should do his duty.

e. Jami is my cousin brother.

Answers:

a. Raiyan is junior to me.

b. I saw two deer.

c. Do you know where he lives?

d. One should do one’s duty.

e. Jami is my cousin.