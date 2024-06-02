ইংরেজি - নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই
নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
The Sense of Beauty
Look at the advertisements (বিজ্ঞাপন) for the package (একসঙ্গে অনেকগুলো প্রস্তাবনা ও শর্ত) tours (ভ্রমণ) given below.
In groups, make a choice of a package tour that you are going to take if you are asked to. Then, ask and answer the following questions.
∎ Sajek Valley (উপত্যকা/নদীবিধৌত ভূমিখণ্ড) Tour Package
Travel cost (খরচ)- 6000 Taka (per person)
Tour Highlights (আকর্ষণীয় অংশগুলো)
3 Nights & 2 Days
Stay (থাকা) at Eco Resort on top of Sajek Valley
4×4 Land Cruiser for hilly road journey
Alutila Cave, Hazachora & Risang Waterfall expedition (অভিযান)
All transportation (পরিবহন) & meals (আহার) included (অন্তর্ভুক্ত)
Travel Itinerary (ভ্রমণবৃত্তান্ত)
Trip (ভ্রমণ) will start from Dhaka by Non-A/C Hino chair coach bus at 9 PM.
Arrival (উপস্থিতি) at Khagrachori town by 6 AM.
Day 1: Valley (উপত্যকা) of Clouds (মেঘ)
7 AM: Breakfast will be served (পরিবেশিত) at a local restaurant in Khagrachori town.
After breakfast, our guide (পথপ্রদর্শক) will pick you up with a 4x4 Land Cruiser or Chander Gari.
7:30 AM: Journey to Sajek Valley by Chander Gari. It’ll take 2 hours to
reach Bhagaichori from where Army will escort (পথপ্রদর্শন সৈন্যদল) the vehicle (যানবাহন) to Sajek Valley.
From Bhagaichori, it’ll take another
2 hours to reach the final destination (গন্তব্য), Sajek Valley
10 AM: On the way, Hazachora waterfall (জলপ্রপাত/ঝরনা) will be visited.
1 PM: Arrival at Sajek Valley and check into (পৌঁছে হাজিরাখাতায় সই করা/পৌঁছা) the eco-resort.
2 PM: Lunch will be served at a local restaurant with a standard Bengali
menu at Sajek Valley.
4 PM: Visiting Konglok Para. It is the highest point of Sajek Valley. There’s a small village on the top of Konglok Para. So, you’ll experience the tribal (উপজাতীয়) lifestyle (জীবনচর্যা).
6 PM: Enjoying mesmerizing (মন্ত্রমুগ্ধকর) sunset from the Helipad of Sajek. The view from the helipad (হেলিকপ্টারের ওঠা-নামার জায়গা) is something unique (অনন্য) & amazing (আশ্চর্যজনক).
9 PM: Dinner, served with Chicken BBQ, Paratha & Soft drinks.
Night will be spent at the resort (সাময়িক অবস্থানের জায়গা) in a shared (কয়েকজন মিলে ভাগ করে) room.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
আরও পড়ুন
-
মালয়েশিয়া যেতে কেউ জমি বন্ধক রেখেছেন, কেউ গরু বিক্রি করেছেন
-
রেকর্ডে রেকর্ডে শুরু বিশ্বকাপ, যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের ঐতিহাসিক জয়
-
লোকসভার সবচেয়ে বেশি আসনের রাজ্য উত্তর প্রদেশে কতটি পেতে পারে বিজেপি
-
নতুন যুদ্ধবিরতি পরিকল্পনায় ক্ষোভ, জোট সরকার ভাঙার হুমকি ইসরায়েলের দুই মন্ত্রীর
-
হেলিকপ্টারে লেবাননের ১০ বারের প্রধানমন্ত্রীর আসনের কাছেই বোমা রেখেছিল সন্ত্রাসীরা