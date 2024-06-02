ইংরেজি - নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

The Sense of Beauty

Look at the advertisements (বিজ্ঞাপন) for the package (একসঙ্গে অনেকগুলো প্রস্তাবনা ও শর্ত) tours (ভ্রমণ) given below.

In groups, make a choice of a package tour that you are going to take if you are asked to. Then, ask and answer the following questions.

∎ Sajek Valley (উপত্যকা/নদীবিধৌত ভূমিখণ্ড) Tour Package

Travel cost (খরচ)- 6000 Taka (per person)

Tour Highlights (আকর্ষণীয় অংশগুলো)

3 Nights & 2 Days

Stay (থাকা) at Eco Resort on top of Sajek Valley

4×4 Land Cruiser for hilly road journey

Alutila Cave, Hazachora & Risang Waterfall expedition (অভিযান)

All transportation (পরিবহন) & meals (আহার) included (অন্তর্ভুক্ত)

Travel Itinerary (ভ্রমণবৃত্তান্ত)

Trip (ভ্রমণ) will start from Dhaka by Non-A/C Hino chair coach bus at 9 PM.

Arrival (উপস্থিতি) at Khagrachori town by 6 AM.

Day 1: Valley (উপত্যকা) of Clouds (মেঘ)

7 AM: Breakfast will be served (পরিবেশিত) at a local restaurant in Khagrachori town.

After breakfast, our guide (পথপ্রদর্শক) will pick you up with a 4x4 Land Cruiser or Chander Gari.

7:30 AM: Journey to Sajek Valley by Chander Gari. It’ll take 2 hours to

reach Bhagaichori from where Army will escort (পথপ্রদর্শন সৈন্যদল) the vehicle (যানবাহন) to Sajek Valley.

From Bhagaichori, it’ll take another

2 hours to reach the final destination (গন্তব্য), Sajek Valley

10 AM: On the way, Hazachora waterfall (জলপ্রপাত/ঝরনা) will be visited.

1 PM: Arrival at Sajek Valley and check into (পৌঁছে হাজিরাখাতায় সই করা/পৌঁছা) the eco-resort.

2 PM: Lunch will be served at a local restaurant with a standard Bengali

menu at Sajek Valley.

4 PM: Visiting Konglok Para. It is the highest point of Sajek Valley. There’s a small village on the top of Konglok Para. So, you’ll experience the tribal (উপজাতীয়) lifestyle (জীবনচর্যা).

6 PM: Enjoying mesmerizing (মন্ত্রমুগ্ধকর) sunset from the Helipad of Sajek. The view from the helipad (হেলিকপ্টারের ওঠা-নামার জায়গা) is something unique (অনন্য) & amazing (আশ্চর্যজনক).

9 PM: Dinner, served with Chicken BBQ, Paratha & Soft drinks.

Night will be spent at the resort (সাময়িক অবস্থানের জায়গা) in a shared (কয়েকজন মিলে ভাগ করে) room.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা