পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (22)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

22.

a. myself, I, introduce, May?

b. club, person, the, a, there, new, is, in, today.

c. down, please, sit.

d. hour, I, you, can, in, meet, an.

e. Andy, can, when, meet, Tamal?

Answer

a. May I introduce myself?

b. There is a new person in the club today.

c. Please sit down./ Sit down, please.

d. I can meet you in an hour.

e. When can Tamal meet Andy?

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

