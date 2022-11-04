Fill in the blanks in the following texts with articles (a/an/the) as necessary.

Set 9

You must have heard (a) ____ name of Kazi Nazrul Islam. He is our national poet. He is known as (b) ____ rebel poet. He was born in (c) ____ poor family. He passed his boyhood in great hardship. When (d) ____ First World War broke out, he joined (e) ____ army. After (f) ____ war, he began to write poems. He wrote specially for (g) ____ oppressed and down trodden people. He is called (h) ____ Shelley of Bengali literature. His poems and songs inspired (i) ____ Bangalees in (j) ____ War of liberation.

Answer: a. The, b. the, c. a, d. the, e. the, f. the, g. the, h. the, i. the, j. the

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

