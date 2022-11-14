পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (26)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

26.

a. was, what, a, it, fantastic, idea!

b. long, play, don’t, for, too.

c. can, go, without, she, her, permission, mother’s?

d. advised, Sufia, play, sun, the, in, mother, to, not.

e. me, she, hear, did, not.

Answer

a. What a fantastic idea it was!

b. Don’t play for too long.

c. Can she go without her mother’s permission?

d. Mother advised Sufia not to play in the sun.

e. She did not hear me.

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

