অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Change sentences (7-8)

Change sentences

7.

a. Shaheen is clever than most other men in the area (Superlative).

b. He behaves very nicely (Exclamatory).

c. He never tells a lie (Affirmative).

d. Everybody is pleased with him (Active).

e. He is not a poor man (Interrogative).

Answer:

a. Shaheen is one of the cleverest men in the area.

b. How nicely he behaves!

c. He always speaks the truth.

d. He pleases everybody.

e. Is he a poor man?

8.

a. Mr. Habibur Rahman is a religious man (Negative).

b. He offers his prayers very sincerely (Passive).

c. Very few men in the village are so helpful as he. (Superlative).

d. His son never tells a lie (Affirmative).

e. He is always punctual (Negative).

Answer:

a. Mr. Habibur Rahman is not an irreligious man.

b. His prayers are offered very sincerely.

c. He is one of the most helpful men in the village.

d. His son always speaks the truth.

e. He is never late.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা