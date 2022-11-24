অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Punctuation and Capitalization (11-13)

Punctuation and Capitalization

11. habib said hurry up we must have to leave this horrible place now.

Answer: Habib said, ‘Hurry up. We must have to leave this horrible place now.’

12. what can i teach you asked asif we dont know replied the students.

Answer: ‘What can I teach you?’ asked Asif. ‘We don’t know’ replied the students.

13. what kind of stories will you tell asked the student fables replied the teacher do you know what fables are no replied the students.

Answer: ‘What kind of stories will you tell?’ asked the students. ‘Fables,’ replied the teacher. ‘Do you know what fables are?’ ‘No,’ replied the students.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

