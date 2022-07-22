নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (2)

Put the following parts of the story in correct order to make the whole story. Only the corresponding numbers of the sentences need to be written.

2.

a. One day, he got the most heart-breaking news that his father had died.

b. Once there was a king named Hamlet.

c. He thought Claudius to be the snake who had killed his father for the crown and his mother.

d. He was told that a snake had killed his father.

e. His mother’s hasty marriage with his uncle Claudius made him shocked and suspicious.

f. He had a son called prince Hamlet.

g. He came back home quickly with a heavy heart.

h. Prince Hamlet was studying Philosophy in a university abroad.

Answer: b+f+h+a+g+d+c+e

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

