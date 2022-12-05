ক্যাডেট কলেজ ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি - ইংরেজি (১-৪)

1. Fill in the blanks with the words in the list.

Important, collects, wakes up, from, mind, works, cleaner, walk, take, has, put, is Bulbul a)____ as a b)____ in the Sanker area. He is c)____rubbish every morning. That’s why, he d)____ at 5 o’clock. He e)____ a plastic bag to f)____the rubbish in. He goes g)____door to door to h)____out the waste from the bin. He never i)____ to do it. He is an j)____ person to the people of Sanker area. Answers : a) works, b) cleaner, c) collects, d) wakes up, e) takes, f) put, g) from, h) take, i) minds, j) important

2. Fill in the blanks with ‘fair’ and ‘fare’.

Raiyan paid the bus (a)____ and got down. He visited a trade (b)____ When he got hungry he entered a hotel. He found the bill of (c)____ high. He thought the hotelier was not (d)____enough to fix the price. Answers : a) fare, b) fair, c) fare, d) fair

3. Name the nouns of the underlined words:

a) Our team will win the match. b) My mother is a kind lady. c) Love is heaven. d) Dhaka is a big city. e) Milk is good for health. Answers: a) Collective, b) Common, c) Abstract, d) Proper, e) Material

4. Choose the appropriate word: