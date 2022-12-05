পড়াশোনা
ক্যাডেট কলেজ ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি - ইংরেজি (১-৪)
1. Fill in the blanks with the words in the list.
Important, collects, wakes up, from, mind, works, cleaner, walk, take, has, put, is
Bulbul a)____ as a b)____ in the Sanker area. He is c)____rubbish every morning. That’s why, he d)____ at 5 o’clock. He e)____ a plastic bag to f)____the rubbish in. He goes g)____door to door to h)____out the waste from the bin. He never i)____ to do it. He is an j)____ person to the people of Sanker area.
Answers : a) works, b) cleaner, c) collects, d) wakes up, e) takes, f) put, g) from, h) take, i) minds, j) important
2. Fill in the blanks with ‘fair’ and ‘fare’.
Raiyan paid the bus (a)____ and got down. He visited a trade (b)____ When he got hungry he entered a hotel. He found the bill of (c)____ high. He thought the hotelier was not (d)____enough to fix the price.
Answers : a) fare, b) fair, c) fare, d) fair
3. Name the nouns of the underlined words:
a) Our team will win the match.
b) My mother is a kind lady.
c) Love is heaven.
d) Dhaka is a big city.
e) Milk is good for health.
Answers: a) Collective, b) Common, c) Abstract, d) Proper, e) Material
4. Choose the appropriate word:
a) He is ____ to drinking. (devoted/addicted)
b) Mecca is an____ city. (ancient/old)
c) When I say that the boys are lazy, I____ Abdul. (accept/except)
d) Students should not____ unfair means in the examination hall. (adopt/adept)
e) We should follow the____ of our teachers. (advice/advise)
Answers: a) addicted, b) ancient, c) except, d) adopt, e) advice.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী
Also Read
-
এমএ পাস রুবেল ভিক্ষা করারও পরামর্শ পেয়েছেন
-
১৫ জানুয়ারির মধ্যে গাইবান্ধা-৫ উপনির্বাচন: রাশেদা সুলতানা
-
ছাত্রলীগের সম্মেলন উপলক্ষে ঢাকার যেসব রাস্তা বন্ধ থাকবে
-
প্রস্তাবে রাজি না হওয়ায় হাত-পা বেঁধে নদীতে ফেলা হয় শাকিবকে
-
ইউক্রেনীয় শরণার্থীদের ওপর প্রতিবেশীরা যে কারণে বিরক্ত