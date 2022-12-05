পড়াশোনা

ক্যাডেট কলেজ ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি - ইংরেজি (১-৪)

২০২২ সালে ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তির জন্য আবেদন গ্রহণ চলবে ৭ ডিসেম্বর বিকেল ৫টা পর্যন্ত। লিখিত পরীক্ষা: ৬ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ শুক্রবার সকাল ৯টা থেকে বেলা ১২টা পর্যন্ত। পরীক্ষার বিষয় ও নম্বর: গণিত ১০০, বাংলা ৬০, ইংরেজি ১০০, এবং সাধারণ জ্ঞানে ৪০ নম্বর।

1. Fill in the blanks with the words in the list.

Important, collects, wakes up, from, mind, works, cleaner, walk, take, has, put, is

Bulbul a)____ as a b)____ in the Sanker area. He is c)____rubbish every morning. That’s why, he d)____ at 5 o’clock. He e)____ a plastic bag to f)____the rubbish in. He goes g)____door to door to h)____out the waste from the bin. He never i)____ to do it. He is an j)____ person to the people of Sanker area.

Answers : a) works, b) cleaner, c) collects, d) wakes up, e) takes, f) put, g) from, h) take, i) minds, j) important

2. Fill in the blanks with ‘fair’ and ‘fare’.

Raiyan paid the bus (a)____ and got down. He visited a trade (b)____ When he got hungry he entered a hotel. He found the bill of (c)____ high. He thought the hotelier was not (d)____enough to fix the price.

Answers : a) fare, b) fair, c) fare, d) fair

3. Name the nouns of the underlined words:

a) Our team will win the match.

b) My mother is a kind lady.

c) Love is heaven.

d) Dhaka is a big city.

e) Milk is good for health.

Answers: a) Collective, b) Common, c) Abstract, d) Proper, e) Material

4. Choose the appropriate word:

a) He is ____ to drinking. (devoted/addicted)

b) Mecca is an____ city. (ancient/old)

c) When I say that the boys are lazy, I____ Abdul. (accept/except)

d) Students should not____ unfair means in the examination hall. (adopt/adept)

e) We should follow the____ of our teachers. (advice/advise)

Answers: a) addicted, b) ancient, c) except, d) adopt, e) advice.

মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী

Also Read