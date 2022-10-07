নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (9) 7 october

Put the following parts of the story in correct order to make the whole story. Only the corresponding numbers of the sentences need to be written.

9.

a. But the corporal, full of dignity, did nothing but stood by and shouted orders.

b. ‘Are you?’ said the officer.

c. Presently an officer, not in uniform rode up.

d. ‘Hello’, he said to the corporal, ‘Why don’t you lend your men a hand to get that beam up?’

e. He then getting down from his horse, worked very hard to put the beam to its place and the man was no other than Washington himself.

f. ‘Don’t you know that I am a corporal?’ was the reply.

g. There were too few men for the work.

h. In the American War of Independence, a corporal and a party of soldiers were sent to raise a heavy beam for a battery.

Answer: h+g+a+c+d+f+b+e

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

