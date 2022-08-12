ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Preposition

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি বিষয়ের Preposition নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

যেসব word কোনো noun বা pronoun-এর আগে ব্যবহৃত হয়ে Sentence-এর অন্যান্য word-এর সঙ্গে সম্পর্কে স্থাপন করে, তাদের preposition বলে। Preposition-এর পরে ব্যবহৃত noun বা pronoun-কে preposition-এর object বলে। যেমন:

What’s the time by your watch?

The book is on the table.

Idleness is the root of all evils.

I will meet you at six p.m.

যেসব ক্ষেত্রে Preposition ব্যবহৃত হয়—

a. Adverb-এর আগে: Go away from here.

b. Adjective-এর আগে: I got the money in full.

c. Infinitive-এর আগে: He is about to go.

d. Gerund-এর আগে: We are sure of winning the game.

e. Noun phrase-এর আগে: You must rely on my word.

f. Clause-এর আগে: You must rely on what I say.

g. Noun-এর আগে: Sami goes to school everyday.

জেনে রেখো:

(i) Interrogative Adverb, Interrogative Pronoun বা Relative Pronoun-এর সঙ্গে সংশ্লিষ্ট Prepositions, Sentence-এর শেষে বসে। এ ধরনের Preposition-কে Detached Preposition বলে। যেমন:

What are you looking for?

Where have you come from?

Here is the pen (that) you asked for.

This is the book (that) I was thinking of.

সাধারণত যেখানে Preposition-এর পরে object বসে না, সে ক্ষেত্রে ওই সব Preposition Adverb হিসেবে ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

I waited for Kamal outside the bank. (এখানে outside হলো Preposition)

Kamal went into the bank and I waited outside. (এখানে outside হলো Adverb)

I will not go out before lunch. (এখানে before হলো Preposition)

I have gone through this novel before efore. (এখানে before হলো Adverb).

(ii) Preposition অনেক সময় Conjunction হিসেবে ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

We must be ready before their arrival. (এখানে before হলো Preposition)

We must be ready before they arrive. (এখানে before হলো Conjunction)

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা