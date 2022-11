পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (28)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

28.

a. eat, should, we, quickly.

b. don’t, eat, regularly, I, them.

c. fine, you, are?

d. with, clap, me.

e. we, them, know, wow, all!

Answer

a. We should eat quickly.

b. I don’t eat them regularly.

c. Are you fine?

d. Clap with me.

e. Wow! We know them all.

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

