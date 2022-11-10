এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Modifiers (1-10)

Read the following text and use modifiers in the blank spaces as directed.

Set 1

Kazi Nazrul Islam is called the Shelley of Bengali literature. He was a (a) _____ (pre-modify the noun) poet. He wrote (b) _____ (post-modify the verb) in every branch of Bengali literature. Nazrul, (c) _____ (use an appositive), won the attention of everyone in the early childhood. He wrote ceaselessly until the death of (d) _____ (use possessive pronoun) poetic flair. He composed his songs (e) _____ (use an infinitive phrase to post-modify the verb). His songs are (f) _____ (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) melodious. He enriched the Bengali literature (g) _____ (use an adverb to pre-modify the verb). His literary works have enriched (h) _____ (use a noun adjective) literature. He was (i) _____ (use an article) secular poet. He sang the songs of equality (j) _____ (use an adverbial phrase).

Answer: a. great/famous b. almost c. our national poet d. his e. to inspire the people f. very g. greatly h. Bengali i. a j. in this way

Set 2

Rabindranath Tagore was a (a) _____ (pre-modify the noun) poet of Bengali literature. He was born in a (b) _____ (pre-modify the noun) family at Jorasanko, Kolkata. He went to school (c) _____ (post-modify the verb). He wrote his (d) _____ (pre-modify the noun) verse at the age of eight. At the age of seventeen, he went to London (e) _____ (post-modify the verb with an infinitive) school there. He was put up in a lodging house under the care of a (f) _____ (pre-modify the noun) coach, Mr. Scott. He was lucky (g) _____ (post modify the adjective with an infinitive) an English family of Mr. Scott. He also visited the house of Parliament (h) _____ (post-modify the verb with an infinitive) Gladstone and John Bright’s debates on Irish rule. He wrote letters to Kolkata (i) _____ (post-modify the verb with a present participle) English society. At this, his family thought that they might lose their son (j) _____ (post-modify the verb). So, he was called back to Kolkata.

Answer: a. renowned b. noble c. early d. first e. to attend f. professional g. to find. h. to listen to i. admiring j. forever.

Set 3

It was a hot (a) _____ (use a noun adjective to pre-modify the noun) day. A (b) _____ (pre-modify the noun) crow flew all over the fields looking for water. For a long time, she could not find any water. She felt (c) _____ (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) weak, almost giving up hope. Suddenly, she saw a water jug below her. She flew (d) _____ (post-modify the verb) to see if there was any water inside. Yes, she could see some water inside the jug. The crow tried (e) _____ (use an infinitive phrase to post-modify the verb). Sadly, she found that the neck of the jug was too narrow. Then she tried to push the jug down for the water to flow out. But she found (f) _____ (use a demonstrative to pre-modify the noun) jug was too heavy. The crow thought (g) _____ (use a phrase to post-modify the verb) what to do. (h) _____ (use a participle to pre-modify the verb), she saw some pebbles nearby. She (i) _____ (pre-modify the verb) had a good idea. She started picking up the pebbles one by one, dropping each into the jug. As more and more pebbles filled the jug, the water level kept rising. Soon it was high (j) _____ (post-modify the adjective) for the crow to drink. The crow quenched its thirst and flew away.

Answer: a. summer b. thirsty c. very d. quickly e. to drink water f. that g. for a while h. Looking around i. finally/then j. enough

Set 4

Water is a (a) _____ (pre-modify the noun) substance. It has no colour of (b) _____ (possessive to pre-modify) own. The (c) _____ (determiner to pre-modify the noun) name of water is life. By drinking water, we can quench (d) _____ (possessive to pre-modify the noun) thirst. Thus we can survive on earth. But (e) _____ (pre-modify the noun) water is life killing. By drinking contaminated water, we suffer from diseases like diarrhea, typhoid etc. We may (f) _____ (pre-modify the verb) face (g) _____ (pre-modify the noun) death by drinking such type of water. We are responsible for (h) _____ (noun adjective to pre-modify the noun) pollution. Waste materials from mills and factories are thrown here and there. Farmers use fertilizers and insecticides in their land. During the rainy season, they are mixed with ponds and rivers. Besides, latrines (i) _____ (participle to post-modify the noun) on ponds and rivers cause water pollution. (j) _____ (pre-modify the noun) awareness should be raised to stop water pollution.

Answer: a. liquid/vital b. its c. other d. our e. contaminated f. easily g. pre-mature h. water i. standing j. Public.

Set 5

Most of the people in (a) _____ (use possessive to pre-modify the noun) country do not know the importance of English. In fact, it is an (b) _____ (use an adjective to pre-modify the noun) language and we are living in a (c) _____ (pre-modify the noun) village. So, if you know English (d) _____ (post-modify the verb with an adverb), you can communicate with (e) _____ (use article to pre-modify the noun phrase) rest of the world. It is surely an important element of your (f) _____ (use a noun adjective to pre-modify the noun) skill. Without the knowledge of English with proper understanding, you cannot complete (g) _____ (use possessive to pre-modify the noun) higher studies because most of the books are written in English in the process of higher education. Poor knowledge of English will also hamper your (h) _____ (use a noun adjective) development. In short, if you do not have a good command of English, you will suffer (i) _____ (post-modify the verb with prepositional phrase/adverbial) of your life. So, don’t waste your time and try to learn English (j) _____ (post-modify the verb with an adverb) from today.

Answer: a. our b. international c. global d. well e. the f. language g. your h. career i. in every stage j. properly.

Set 6

Once there lived a (a) _____ (pre-modify the noun) fox in a jungle. One day, while he was walking (b) _____ (post-modify the verb) through the jungle he fell into a trap and lost his tail. He felt (c) _____ (pre-modify the adjective) unhappy and sad. But the fox was very cunning. He hit upon a plan. He invited all the foxes (d) _____ (post-modify the verb with an infinitive) to a meeting. When all the foxes arrived, the fox without a tail said, “My dear friends, listen to me, please, I have discovered a (e) _____ (pre-modify the noun) thing. It is that our tails are (f) _____ (pre-modify the adjective) useless. They look ugly and dirty. So, we should cut off our tails, shouldn’t we?” All foxes listened to the cunning fox (g) _____ (post-modify the verb). Most of them agreed (h) _____ (post-modify the verb with an infinitive) their tails. But an old and (i) _____ (pre-modify the noun) fox said to him, “My friend, your plan is nice but evil. Actually, you want to cut off our tails because you have (j) _____ (pre-modify the noun with a determiner) tail of your own.”

Answer: a. clever b. alone c. very d. to come e. new f. quite g. attentively h. to cut off i. wise j. no.

Set-7

Othello, (a) _____ (use an appositive to post-modify the noun) had risen to become a general. He had shown his bravery in many (b) _____ (use an adjective to pre-modify the noun) battles against the Turks. Everyone praised him (c) _____ (use an adverb to post-modify the verb) and the senate trusted and honoured him. Brabantio, a rich senator of Venice had a daughter named Desdemona (d) _____ (use a relative clause to post-modify the noun). Brabantio (e) _____ (use an adverb to pre-modify the verb) invited Othello to his house where he and his daughter listened in wonder to Othello as he spoke about his adventures. He told them of deserts, of caves and of mountains high (f) _____ (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) to touch the sky. Desdemona had to weep (g) _____ (use a present participle to post-modify the verb phrase) and she never became tired of listening to it. She pitied Othello (h) _____ (use an adverb to post-modify the verb) for the misfortunes and hardships of his life. Her pity (i) _____ (use an adverb to post-modify the verb) turned to love. She refused all the young men (j) _____ (use an infinitive to post-modify the verb) because she loved Othello, a noble Muslim Moor from North Africa.

Answer: a. a black moor b. fearful c. highly d. who loved him e. sometimes f. enough g. listening to his stories h. much i. finally j. to marry

Set-8

A village doctor is a (a) _____ (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) familiar person in the rural areas of Bangladesh. He is (b) _____ (pre-modify the verb) known as a quack. A village doctor is not a (c) _____ (pre-modify the noun) doctor. He (d) _____ (pre-modify the verb) sits in a small dispensary in the morning and evening. He treats the patients (e) _____ (use a participle to post-modify the verb) small fees. A village doctor is not a (f) _____ (pre-modify the noun) man. His chamber is (g) _____ (pre-modify the verb) furnished. He cannot supply costly medicines to the (h) _____ (pre-modify the noun) patients. In our country, the number of qualified doctor is (i) _____ (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) few. So, a village doctor is a great friend to the (j) _____ (pre-modify the noun) people.

Answer: a. very b. mainly/mostly c. registered d. regularly e. taking f. rich g. ill h. poor i. very j. village/poor

Set-9

Deforestation means cutting down of trees (a) _____ (post-modify the verb). To meet up the basic needs of food and housing, trees are being cut in large scale and thus it causes (b) _____ (pre-modify the noun) imbalance. Besides, there are some dishonest people who cut trees in our forest (c) _____ (use and infinitive phrase to post-modify the verb). The (d) _____ (use a noun adjective to pre-modify the noun) level is rising and many parts of the world are going to be engulfed by the sea in near future. New areas of the world are (e) _____ (use a participle to pre-modify the verb) turned into desert as a result of deforestation. So, we must stop (f) _____ (use a participle to post-modify the verb) down trees unnecessarily. (g) _____ (use a participle to pre-modify the noun) trees indiscriminately will be hazardous for our future existence. If we destroy trees (h) _____ (use an adverbial phrase to post-modify the verb) one day the country will turn into a great desert. The (i) _____ (use a participle to pre-modify the noun) temperature will cause greenhouse effect. Necessary measures should be taken (j) _____ (use an infinitive phrase to post-modify the verb).

Answer: a. indiscriminately b. ecological c. to earn money illegally d. water e. going to be f. cutting g. Cutting h. at random i. increasing j. to stop deforestation

Set 10

Ayesha Begum has three sons and two daughters. Her husband was a (a) _____ (pre-modify the noun) farmer who used (b) _____ (post-modify the verb by using infinitive) on other people’s land. With great effort they married (c) _____ (use an pronoun) daughters off by the time they reached teenage. Their sons also started (d) _____ (use present participle to modify the verb) with their father as (e) _____ (pre-modify the noun) labourers when they were old enough to help. By the time they were seventeen, they left for towns (f) _____ (use infinitive to post modify the verb) money. At first they used to send money to their parents (g) _____ (use an adverb to post-modify the verb) but after getting married they barely had enough to support their (h) _____ (pre-modify the noun) families. Out of desperation, Ayesha Begum started (i) _____ (post-modify the verb) in the village to feed her old, (j) _____ (pre-modify the noun) husband and herself.

Answer: a. poor b. to work c. their d. working e. day f. to earn g. occasionally h. own i. begging j. invalid/poor

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা