Right Form of Verbs - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | এইচএসসি ২০২৪

Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context.

1.

English is an international language. It gives us easy access to the ever (a) (expand) knowledge of science and technology, arts and education, innovations and discoveries. All the books, journals, reports, research findings (b) (be) available in English. Any important books, papers etc. are either written in English or (c) (translate) into English. We can read and earn knowledge from them immediately after they (d) (publish). You easily (e) (learn) about them if you have acquired the reading skills in English. If anyone wants to go to any foreign country, s/he (f) (know) English. Many international meetings and seminars (g) (hold) in English. Proficiency in English (h) (ensure) good jobs and better salaries. Specialists say, learn English lest you (i) (miss) the opportunity of getting good jobs. Without (j) (know) English no one can step into international arenas for higher education or any job. Many organizations need employees (k) (to have) a good knowledge of English. Many think that as Bangalees we should not learn English, (l) (to set) our mother tongue aside. But their thinking (m) (to prove) baseless. So, it is time we all (n) (to acquire) the skills of English.

Answer: a. expanding; b. are; c. translated; d. have been published; e. can easily learn; f. must know; g. are held; h. can ensure: i. should miss; j. knowing; k. having; l. setting; m. is proved; n. acquired