সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (10-12)

Right forms of verbs

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

10.

Junk Food is food that (a)____ (‘produce’ in the passive form) for its pungent taste rather than for its health value. It is great fun to eat and it (b)____ (look) ____ very appealing, but it is not good for the body. It often (c)____ (contain) ____ added chemicals, which make it taste soothing but (d)____ (to be)____ unhealthy. It usually (e)____ (‘contain’ expressing habitual fact) a lot of animal fat or sugar. Foods like chips, burgers, crisps, cakes, biscuits, (f)____ (to be)____ high in animal fats. Sweets and fizzy drinks like cola and lemonade are high in sugar. When we

(g)____ (eat) ____ a large amount of fat, our bodies (h)____ (turn)____ them into fatty tissue.

Answer: a. is produces produced b. can look/looks c. contains d. are e. Contains f. Are g. Eat h.turn

11.

Then the eyes said, ‘Without us the hands and legs (a)____ (‘can’ in the negative) do much. We open in the morning and (b)____ (rest)____ all day. We only (c)____ (close)____ at night. But look at the stomach! We think it’s very lazy. It only (d)____ (eat)____ and sleeps.’ Then the head said, ‘Without me none of you (e)____ (‘do’ to express ability) anything. I think and make plans. I (f)____ (think)____ the stomach is lazy. So I have a plan. We’ll stop (g)____ (work)____ . We (h)____ (give)____ food to the stomach anymore.’ After two days, the stomach was very hungry and unhappy. It cried out for food all day and night. But the head, hands, legs and eyes were unhappy too. The whole body was weak and sick.

Answer: a. cannot/can’t b. don’t rest c. close d. Eats e. can do f. think g. working; h. will not give

12.

I rested for an hour on the veranda. I

(a)____ (‘see’ to express ability in the past) the other village houses and many trees. The trees (b)____ (be)____ very big, but the village houses were very small. Soon it was night in the hills. Then my aunt (c)____(give) me some supper. I (d)____ (eat)____ it and went to sleep. At midnight I (e)____ (‘wake’ in the past) up suddenly and heard a sound near me.What was it? I (f)____ (see)____ anything. Where was I? Then I (g)____ (remember)____ . I was up in the hills. Some people are afraid of the hills. My friend Selina, said, ‘(h)____ (walk)____ in the hills, Laila, there are ghosts there.’

Answer: a.could see b. are; c. gave d. Ate e. Woke f. could not seeg. Remembered h. Don’t walk

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা