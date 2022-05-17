প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-৮

১. Bangladesh has a good ---- in cricket. Choose the right expression for the gap.
ক) prospective
খ) prospect
গ) prospectus
ঘ) prosperous
২. The plural of the word ‘Agendum’ is––
ক) Agendum
খ) Agendases
গ) Agendas
ঘ) Agenda
৩. I need some---, The correct answer is--
ক) advices
খ) advise
গ) advises
ঘ) advice
৪. ‘Muslims fast durning Ramadan’. Here the word ‘fast’ is ----
ক) an adjective
খ) an adverb
গ) a verb
ঘ) a noun
৫. Which of the following sentences is correct?
ক) Neither of the two boys was strong
খ) Neither of the two boys were strong
গ) Neither of the two boy were strong
ঘ) Neither of the two boy was strong
৬. Synonym of ‘CHARLATAN’ is ---
ক) Genuine
খ) Wise
গ) Sanguine
ঘ) Imposter
৭. Sabita has ------ her hair a beautiful shade of brown.
ক) colored
খ) given
গ) dried
ঘ) dyed
৮. What is the meaning of the word ‘Statusquo’?
ক) equal status
খ) state affair
গ) high status
ঘ) the former state
৯. Many scientists are stil hoping --- life on another planet.
ক) to have found
খ) to find
গ) to have been found
ঘ) finding
১০. Shamim does not mind ---- with the cooking but he is not going to wash the dishes.
ক) to help
খ) help
গ) helping
ঘ) for helping
১১. I spent ---- with the patient.
ক) sometimes
খ) sometime
গ) some time
ঘ) some times
১২. The --- you worry, the better.
ক) much
খ) more
গ) little
ঘ) less
১৩. Which of the following phrases means to ‘tolerate’?
ক) put up with
খ) put off
গ) put up
ঘ) put down to
১৪. Which one is connected to complaint?
ক) Dodge
খ) Hodge
গ) Lodge
ঘ) Grudge
১৫. Jewel had written the book before he -------
ক) retired
খ) had retired
গ) had been retired
ঘ) has been retired
১৬. What is the verb form of danger?
ক) danger
খ) endanger
গ) dangerous
ঘ) dangerously
১৭. What is the meaning of ‘six of one, and half dozen of another’?
ক) twelve pieces
খ) negligible difference
গ) huge difference
ঘ) countless
১৮. Change the voice: ‘Nobody trusts a traitor’.
ক) A traitor is trusted.
খ) A traitor should not be trusted.
গ) Everybody hates a traitor.
ঘ) A traitor is not trusted by anybody.
১৯. What is the correct indirect form of: He said, ‘You had better see a doctor’.
ক) He advised him to see a doctor.
খ) He advised that he should see a doctor.
গ) He suggested that he had seen a doctor.
ঘ) He proposed to see a doctor.
২০. Which one is incorrect spelling?
ক) Acquiescence
খ) Hullabalo
গ) Connoisseur
ঘ) Blasphemy
বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-৮-এর উত্তর
১.খ ২.ঘ ৩.ঘ ৪.গ ৫.ক ৬.ঘ ৭.ঘ ৮.খ ৯.খ ১০.গ ১১.গ
১২.ঘ ১৩.ক ১৪.গ ১৫.ক ১৬.খ ১৭.খ ১৮.ঘ ১৯.ক ২০.খ