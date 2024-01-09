১৮তম শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ১৫

বেসরকারি শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন ও প্রত্যয়ন কর্তৃপক্ষ (এনটিআরসিএ) ১৮তম শিক্ষক নিবন্ধনে আবেদনকারী প্রার্থীদের প্রথমে প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষা নেওয়া হবে। পরীক্ষার্থীদের প্রস্তুতির জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের ১৫তম পর্বে ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট প্রকাশ করা হলো।
১. What is the verb of ‘danger’—
ক. endanger
খ. dengerous
গ. dengerously
ঘ. dangerly
২. What is the correct synonym of ‘Isolation’?
ক. Loveliness
খ. Sadness
গ. Depression
ঘ. Separation
৩. What kind of noun is ‘Fleet’?
ক. proper
খ. common
গ. material
ঘ. collective
৪. Choose the correct spelling—
ক. Jewellery
খ. Jewelery
গ. Jewelary
ঘ. Jewellary
৫. Which one is correct?
ক. He was hunged for murder.
খ. He committed a sin.
গ. Give me few water.
ঘ. He is an one eyed man.
৬. I prefer tea ___ coffee.
ক. to
খ. than
গ. in
ঘ. on
৭. We should help each other for our own safety. Here ‘each other’ is a—
ক. relative pronoun
খ. reciprocal pronoun
গ. reflexive pronoun
ঘ. personal pronoun
৮. The correct passive form of the sentence ‘Who opened the door?’ is—
ক. By whom let the door was opened?
খ. By whom was the door opened?
গ. Who had the door opened?
ঘ. By whom the door was opened?
৯. The adjective form of the word ‘moon’ is—
ক. linear
খ. loner
গ. lunar
ঘ. lunatic
১০. Coward die____ before their deaths.
ক. many time
খ. much time
গ. enough time
ঘ. many times
১১. The phrase ‘nouveau riche’ means—
ক. rich
খ. well off
গ. new high class
ঘ. new rich
১২. Love for the whole world is called—
ক. Misogyny
খ. Benevolence
গ. Misanthropy
ঘ. Philanthropy
১৩. Antonym of ‘Selfish’ is—
ক. Emotive
খ. Altruistic
গ. Egocentric
ঘ. Acquisitive
১৪. If we want concrete proof, we are looking for— ¾
ক. building material
খ. something to cover a path
গ. clear evidence
ঘ. a judical decision
১৫. You can park your car outside our house. Here ‘outside’ is used as a/an¾
ক. adverb
খ. adjective
গ. preposition
ঘ. conjunction
১৬. Cricket enjoys a huge____in Bangladesh.
ক. follow on
খ. follow
গ. fall out
ঘ. following
১৭. ‘জিনিসের দাম হু হু করে বাড়ছে।’ The English translation of this sentence is—
ক. The price of essential goods is rising leaps and bounds.
খ. The price of essential goods is rising by leaps and bounds.
গ. The price of essential goods is rising by lips and bounds.
ঘ. The price of essential good is rising lips and bound.
১৮. You must avoid fat or you will not lose weight. (Simple)
ক. You must avoid fat so that lose weight.
খ. You must avoid fat to lose weight.
গ. You must avoid fat instead of lose weight.
ঘ. You must avoid fat while losing weight.
১৯. A rolling stone gathers no moss. The underlined word is a/an—
ক. infinitives
খ. participle
গ. gerund
ঘ. determiner
২০. Which one is common gender?
ক. baby
খ. emperor
গ. stag
ঘ. heifer
মডেল টেস্ট ১৫-এর উত্তর
১. ক | ২. ঘ| ৩. ঘ | ৪. ক | ৫. খ | ৬. ক | ৭. খ | ৮. খ | ৯. গ | ১০. ঘ | ১১. ঘ। ১২. ঘ। ১৩. খ। ১৪. গ। ১৫. গ। ১৬. ঘ। ১৭. খ। ১৮. খ। ১৯. খ। ২০. ক।