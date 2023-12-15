১৮তম শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৬

বেসরকারি শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন ও প্রত্যয়ন কর্তৃপক্ষ (এনটিআরসিএ) ১৮তম শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন পরীক্ষার বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ করেছে। আবেদনকারী প্রার্থীদের প্রথমে প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষা নেওয়া হবে। পরীক্ষার্থীদের প্রস্তুতির জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের ষষ্ঠ পর্বে ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট প্রকাশ করা হলো।
১. Which one is in the singular number?
ক. oasis
খ. criteria
গ. oxen
ঘ. data
২. Bangladesh is committed___a policy of peaceful existence.
ক. of
খ. into
গ. towards
ঘ. to
৩. ___ oranges are grown in Nagpur.
ক. A
খ. An
গ. The
ঘ. No article
৪. Synonyms of Admonition is:
ক. weapon
খ. warning
গ. preamble
ঘ. alarm
৫. Adjective of ‘circle’ is -.
ক. circular
খ. circulation
গ. encircle
ঘ. circulate
৬. He has already finished his homework. In the sentence ‘already’ is -.
ক. noun
খ. pronoun
গ. adverb
ঘ. adjective
৭. Have you ever ___ to Rajbari?
ক. went
খ. gone
গ. go
ঘ. been
৮. One who does not follow the usual rules of social life is called-
ক. frank
খ. reveille
গ. egoist
ঘ. bohemian
৯. Find the misspelt word.
ক. Committee
খ. Enthusiasm
গ. Extroverson
ঘ. Recession
১০. Active Voice of ‘He was being chassed by the dogs.’
ক. The dogs chased him.
খ. The dogs were chasing him.
গ. The dogs are chasing him.
ঘ. The dogs chase him.
১১. Choose the correct sentence-
ক. I have a little friends in Bangladesh.
খ. I have little friends in Bangladesh.
গ. I have few friend in Bangladesh.
ঘ. I have a few friends in Bangladesh.
১২. The antonym of the word ‘Terrible’ is-
ক. Soothing
খ. Frightening
গ. Scaring
ঘ. Horrible
১৩. The correct passive form of the sentence ‘Who opened the door?’ is–
ক. By whom let the door was opened?
খ. By whom was the door opened?
গ. Who had the door opened?
ঘ. By whom the door was opened?
১৪. Choose the Correct Sentence.
ক. Neither of these two women are to be trusted.
খ. Neither of these two women is to be trusted.
গ. Neither of these two woman are to be trusted.
ঘ. Neither of these two woman is to be trusted.
১৫. A ___ stone gather no moss.
ক. rolled
খ. roll
গ. rolling
ঘ. all
১৬. He fantasized___ winning the lottery.
ক. with
খ. from
গ. after
ঘ. about
১৭. Nazrul, ___ is our national poet, was also a soldier.
ক. whom
খ. who
গ. he
ঘ. what
১৮. If I had not intervened at the right moment, Jim -. arrested.
ক. may have been
খ. can have been
গ. might have been
ঘ. could have
১৯. Fill in the blank: ‘Look ___ the word in the dictionary.’
ক. up
খ. into
গ. down
ঘ. for
২০. আজ বৃষ্টি হতে পারে।-Translate into English.
ক. Today will rain.
খ. It should be raining today.
গ. It may rain today.
ঘ. Today is raining.
মডেল টেস্ট ৬-এর উত্তর
১. ক। ২. ঘ। ৩. ঘ। ৪. খ। ৫. ক। ৬. গ। ৭. ঘ। ৮. ঘ। ৯. গ। ১০. খ।
১১. ঘ। ১২. ক। ১৩. খ। ১৪. খ। ১৫. গ। ১৬. ঘ। ১৭. খ। ১৮. গ। ১৯. ক। ২০. গ।