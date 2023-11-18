প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ৩৩

সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ে সহকারী শিক্ষক পদে নিয়োগের জন্য আগের মতো একযোগে বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ না করে এবার বিভাগভিত্তিক বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ করা হয়েছে। ইতিমধ্যে তিন ধাপে বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ করা হয়েছে। এখন সময় প্রস্তুতি নেওয়ার। পরীক্ষার্থীদের প্রস্তুতির জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের ৩৩তম পর্বে ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট তৈরি করেছেন ঢাকার কোতোয়ালি থানার গোয়ালনগর সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ের সহকারী শিক্ষক বিশ্বজিত সুর।
১. A baby cat is called—
ক) Catty
খ) Kitten
গ) Cat child
ঘ) Tiny cat
২. A man who catches fish as a hobby is called a/an—
ক) fisherman
খ) angler
গ) hunter
ঘ) fishmonger
৩. Fallow: Field
ক) observant: spectator
খ) unconscious: sleeper
গ) unemployed: worker
ঘ) renovated: house
৪. A ‘canto’ is—
ক) an act of a play
খ) a part of a play
গ) a chapter of a novel
ঘ) a diversion of an epic
৫. ‘The Good Earth’ deals with
ক) Irish life
খ) Bengali life
গ) Chinese life
ঘ) English life
৬. ‘PEDAGOGUE’ is related to—
ক) politics
খ) marriage
গ) disease
ঘ) education
৭. Which one is not correct plural form?
ক) Loci
খ) Foci
গ) Radi
ঘ) Focuses
৮. In order to improve farming methods, we need—
ক) machine
খ) machinery
গ) machineries
ঘ) a machinery
৯. Choose the correct sentence.
ক) Between you and I, I doubt that he will come.
খ) Between you and I, I doubt that he would come.
গ) Between you and me, I doubt that he will come.
ঘ) Between you and I, I doubt that he would come.
১০. The Canterbury Tales, written in about 1386, is alive and—as it was nearly 600 years ago.
ক) appealed
খ) appeal
গ) appealing
ঘ) the appeal of
১১. Although Sraboni is younger than her sister, Sraboni is the—of the two.
ক) tallest
খ) taller
গ) most tall
ঘ) more taller
১২. Give me a telephone number to ring—I get lost.
ক) unless
খ) whether
গ) perhaps
ঘ) in case
১৩. The correct noun of ‘break’ is—
ক) broker
খ) breakable
গ) breaking
ঘ) breach
১৪. Which ‘up’ in the following sentences is adverb?
ক) The up train will come soon.
খ) Our system should be up by the noon.
গ) They live up in the mountain.
ঘ) We had our ups and downs of fortune.
১৫. Nobody—you know the truth.
ক) Without
খ) but
গ) that
ঘ) beside
১৬. Choose the correct passive form: ‘Why did your brother write such a letter?’
ক) Why was such a letter written by your brother?
খ) Why such a letter was written by your brother?
গ) Why such a letter was written by your brother.
ঘ) Why was such a letter been written by your brother?
১৭. The scenery of Cox’s Bazar—charming.
ক) was
খ) is
গ) were
ঘ) are
১৮. Which one is correct?
ক) I am used to steer on the left.
খ) I used to driving on the left
গ) I am used to drive on the left.
ঘ) I am used to driving on the left.
১৯. The intricate directions were difficult to follow. Here ‘intricate’ means—
ক) vague
খ) unusual
গ) complicated
ঘ) routine
২০. ‘to nurse a grudge’ means—
ক) to bear ill will
খ) to look after carefully
গ) to be feverish
ঘ) to be ready to cure
মডেল টেস্ট ৩৩-এর উত্তর
১. খ। ২. খ। ৩. গ। ৪. ঘ। ৫. গ। ৬. ঘ। ৭. গ। ৮. খ। ৯. গ। ১০. গ।
১১. খ। ১২. ঘ। ১৩. ঘ। ১৪. গ। ১৫. খ। ১৬. ক। ১৭. খ। ১৮. ঘ। ১৯. গ। ২০. ক।