১৮তম শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ১২

লেখা:
আফজাল হোসেন
প্রতীকী ছবি: প্রথম আলো

বেসরকারি শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন ও প্রত্যয়ন কর্তৃপক্ষ (এনটিআরসিএ) ১৮তম শিক্ষক নিবন্ধন পরীক্ষার বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ করেছে। আবেদনকারী প্রার্থীদের প্রথমে প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষা নেওয়া হবে। পরীক্ষার্থীদের প্রস্তুতির জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের ১২তম পর্বে ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট প্রকাশ করা হলো।

১. Which one is plural?
ক. Scissors
খ. Ethics
গ. News
ঘ. Physics

২. Which one is feminine gender?
ক. Drake
খ. Hunter
গ. Fox
ঘ. Duck

৩. The train is running __ time?
ক. in
খ. with
গ. on
ঘ. to

৪. __AIDS virus infection is incurable.
ক. a
খ. an
গ. the
ঘ. no article

৫. The phrase ‘Die in harness’ means__
ক. die in business
খ. die in peace
গ. die in honour
ঘ. die in bed

৬. Whice one is the correct spelling?
ক. Seudonim
খ. Pseudonim
গ. Pseudonym
ঘ. Seudonym

৭. I would rather starve__beg.
ক. than
খ. to
গ. and
ঘ. on

৮. The team is __ eleven players.
ক. made of
খ. made up of
গ. made up
ঘ. made

৯. The people who carry a coffin at a funeral are called__
ক. Pallbearers
খ. Supporters
গ. Under takers
ঘ. Mourners

১০. What is the passive form of ‘I know him.’
ক. He knows me.
খ. He knows by me.
গ. He is known to me.
ঘ. None

১১. What is the translation of ‘Money begets money.’
ক. টাকায় টাকা আনে
খ. অর্থ সকল অনর্থের মূল
গ. টাকাই সর্বসুখ
ঘ. কোনটিই নয়

১২. He is__ M. A.
ক. a
খ. an
গ. the
ঘ. no article

১৩. What is the antonym of ‘honorary’?
ক. official
খ. salaried
গ. honarable
ঘ. literary

১৪. Which sentence is correct?
ক. I saw him pulse.
খ. I felt his pulse.
গ. I found his pulse.
ঘ. I examined his pulse.

১৫. Synonym of ‘Enlarge’.
ক. Contract
খ. Large
গ. Expand
ঘ. Excess

১৬. Which of the following is not a Common noun?
ক. Man
খ. Village
গ. Chittagong
ঘ. River

১৭. Dhaka is becoming one of the __ cities in Asia.
ক. more busy
খ. busy
গ. busiest
ঘ. most busiest

১৮. He died__ cholera.
ক. over
খ. in
গ. from
ঘ. of

১৯. The Himalayas is__ the North of India.
ক. in
খ. on
গ. into
ঘ. to

২০. A__ in time saves nine.
ক. stick
খ. strict
গ. stich
ঘ. stitch

মডেল টেস্ট ১২-এর উত্তর

১. ক। ২. ঘ। ৩. গ। ৪. ঘ। ৫. ক। ৬. গ। ৭. ক। ৮. খ। ৯. ক। ১০. গ।
১১. ক। ১২. খ। ১৩. খ। ১৪. খ। ১৫. গ। ১৬. গ। ১৭. গ। ১৮. ঘ। ১৯. খ। ২০. ঘ।

