এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬: Suffix & Prefix–গুলো পড়ে নাও

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: ৬ নম্বর প্রশ্ন

Prefixes and Suffixes

# Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

1.

Success in life depends on the proper (a) — (utilize) — of time. Those who waste their (b) — (value) — time in (c) — (idle) —, reduce the time of their important work. (d) — (punctual) — is another great virtue of human beings that (e) — (rich) — the (f) — (man) — life. If one takes lesson from the (g) — (biography) — of successful persons, one will learn that they never kept any work (h) — (do) — for the next day. (i) — (obvious) —, they were true to their words. So, they got a (j) — (respect) — position in the society. If we want to be great in life, we must utilize time (k) — (fruit) — and (l) — (meaning) — . Moreover, we are to put (m) — (import) — to punctuality and (n) — (sincere) —.

Answer

a. utilization; b. valuable; c. idleness;

d. Punctuality; e. enriches; f. human;

g. autobiography; h. undone;

i. Obviously; j. respectable; k. fruitfully; l. meaningfully; m. importance; n. sincerity